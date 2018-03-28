Vulcan Materials (VMC) Holdings Trimmed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,046 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 446,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,400,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 38.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 30.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 31,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $114.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15,460.70, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.66. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $111.77 and a 12 month high of $141.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $977.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.36 million. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.11%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $502,985.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,819.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Mills sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.25, for a total value of $620,811.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,020.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

