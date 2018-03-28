W. R. Grace and (GRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Grace and (NYSE:GRA) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace and in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of W. R. Grace and from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace and from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company has a market cap of $4,165.84, a P/E ratio of 382.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. W. R. Grace and has a 1-year low of $60.30 and a 1-year high of $77.37.

W. R. Grace and (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.84 million. W. R. Grace and had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 63.39%. W. R. Grace and’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. analysts expect that W. R. Grace and will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Grace and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. W. R. Grace and’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

In other W. R. Grace and news, Chairman Alfred E. Festa bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.38 per share, with a total value of $1,634,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 268,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,582,970.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth C. Brown bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.17 per share, for a total transaction of $248,529.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $328,998.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Grace and during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace and during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in W. R. Grace and by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in W. R. Grace and by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace and in the third quarter worth $221,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace and Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

