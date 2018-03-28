WaBi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (CRYPTO:WABI)

WaBi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. WaBi has a total market cap of $35.14 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of WaBi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaBi token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00009848 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta and Binance. In the last week, WaBi has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WaBi alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002771 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00714806 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015065 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012735 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00037541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00147007 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00184942 BTC.

About WaBi

WaBi launched on December 9th, 2017. WaBi’s total supply is 99,218,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,248,033 tokens. WaBi’s official message board is medium.com/@wabiico. WaBi’s official website is wacoin.io. WaBi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WaBi is /r/wabitoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “WaBi is an Ethereum-based platform supporting Walimai's anti-counterfeit system. The Walimai anti-counterfeit labels link digital and physical assets through RFID Radio-frequency identification with anti-copy functionality. Consumers can authenticate the product through their phone app and are able to purchase products protected by Walimai technology with WABI. User are also rewarded with WABI tokens for for using the Walimai safe channel. WABI is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used in the Walimai safe channel. “

WaBi Token Trading

WaBi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy WaBi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaBi must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaBi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for WaBi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaBi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.