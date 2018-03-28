Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (WMMVY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, March 17th. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (WMMVY) opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44,919.45, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.75. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.084 dividend. This is an increase from Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V’s previous None dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.77%.

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Company Profile

Wal Mart de Mexico SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in operating self-service stores. The Company’s segments include Mexico and Central America. In Mexico, the Company operates through Self-service, which includes the operation of discount stores, hypermarkets, wholesale-price membership stores and supermarkets, and Others, which includes department stores and real estate transactions with third parties.

