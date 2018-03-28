Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY18 guidance to $5.85-6.05 EPS.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $63.82 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The stock has a market cap of $66,840.44, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

In other news, insider Stefano Pessina acquired 98,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $7,520,128.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 675.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,891,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $427,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132,140 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38,624.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,678,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,280 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,639,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $191,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,131 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 7,373,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $535,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $136,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

