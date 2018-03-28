Walton Price Hits $22.77 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:WTC)

Walton (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Walton has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Walton token can now be purchased for $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Coinrail, Coinnest and OKEx. Walton has a total market capitalization of $566.94 million and $7.41 million worth of Walton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002754 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00719105 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012622 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00036970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00146687 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00030224 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00184707 BTC.

Walton Profile

Walton launched on July 21st, 2017. Walton’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,898,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Walton is /r/waltonchain. Walton’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Walton’s official Twitter account is @Waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain is a cryptocurrency project leveraging the Ethereum blockchain and RFID technology. “

Buying and Selling Walton

Walton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OKEx, EtherDelta, Kucoin, COSS, HitBTC, Coinnest, Binance and Coinrail. It is not presently possible to purchase Walton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walton must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walton using one of the exchanges listed above.

