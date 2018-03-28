Wandisco (WAND) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Wandisco (LON:WAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.82) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Wandisco (LON WAND) opened at GBX 845 ($11.67) on Monday. Wandisco has a one year low of GBX 362 ($5.00) and a one year high of GBX 890 ($12.30). The company has a market cap of $357.95 and a P/E ratio of -3,250.00.

About Wandisco

WANdisco is a distributed computing company. The Company, provides a LIVE DATA platform, WANdisco Fusion, powered by its patented Distributed Co-ordinated Engine, DConE, technology. WANdisco Fusion enables the replication of live data to the cloud and on-premises data centers with guaranteed consistency, continuous availability and no business disruption.

