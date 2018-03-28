Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

HCC has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $18.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $27.63. 1,394,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.48. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $1,546.31 and a PE ratio of 3.21.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $239.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.72 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.92% and a return on equity of 61.78%. equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $619,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Chopin sold 21,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $672,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,400,965 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 285.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $677,000.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc, formerly Warrior Met Coal, LLC, is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coalmines are 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground. Its operations serve markets in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America via barge and rail access to the Port of Mobile.

