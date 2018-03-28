Waters Co. (WAT) Stake Lowered by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,295 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Waters worth $59,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Waters by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Waters from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Waters stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,818. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,087.79, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $153.91 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.07. Waters had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $687.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,386 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total value of $268,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 42,143 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.21, for a total value of $9,153,881.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,890.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,180 shares of company stock worth $16,326,519 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Waters Co. (WAT) Stake Lowered by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/waters-co-wat-holdings-reduced-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-updated.html.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.