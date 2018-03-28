Zacks Investment Research Lowers Waters (WAT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Waters Corp. has an impressive earnings history, having surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Going forward, the company expects solid demand from pharmaceutical business, steady recurring revenues, strength in Asia and modest recovery in industrial market, going forward. Healthy global industrial conditions and the general rise of regulatory standards for performance and quality should drive future growth. Based on these dynamics, the company is expecting strong mid-single-digit constant currency sales growth in 2018. Even the government and academic markets have returned to growth after sustained weakness. However, fluctuating demand in the Americas remains a concern. Also, rising outlay on the company’s R&D in the coming quarters will push expenses higher and hurt immediate profits. Further, the negative impact of currency translation remains a risk for future quarters as well.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Waters from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on Waters from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waters from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.13.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) opened at $200.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16,087.79, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $153.91 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $687.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.98 million. Waters had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Waters will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $86,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $278,826.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,227.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,180 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,519 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in Waters by 12,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

