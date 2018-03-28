Waters (WAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Waters Corp. has an impressive earnings history, having surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Going forward, the company expects solid demand from pharmaceutical business, steady recurring revenues, strength in Asia and modest recovery in industrial market, going forward. Healthy global industrial conditions and the general rise of regulatory standards for performance and quality should drive future growth. Based on these dynamics, the company is expecting strong mid-single-digit constant currency sales growth in 2018. Even the government and academic markets have returned to growth after sustained weakness. However, fluctuating demand in the Americas remains a concern. Also, rising outlay on the company’s R&D in the coming quarters will push expenses higher and hurt immediate profits. Further, the negative impact of currency translation remains a risk for future quarters as well.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Waters from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on Waters from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.13.

Waters (WAT) opened at $200.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,718.29, a P/E ratio of 1,055.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Waters has a twelve month low of $153.91 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $687.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.98 million. Waters had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total value of $268,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $278,826.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,227.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,180 shares of company stock worth $16,326,519 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Waters by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,959,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $351,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at $459,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 36.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $3,091,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

