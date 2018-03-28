Waters (WAT) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, March 19th.

WAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an in-line rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $200.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16,087.79, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. Waters has a 12-month low of $153.91 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $687.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.98 million. Waters had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 42,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.21, for a total transaction of $9,153,881.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,890.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.01, for a total value of $6,219,884.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,151.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,180 shares of company stock worth $16,326,519 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,959,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $351,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $3,091,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

