Waves Community Token Achieves Market Cap of $10.24 Million (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $24,861.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Community Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00012951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitcoin Indonesia, Liqui, LiteBit.eu and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002784 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00718159 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014979 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012663 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00037224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00146877 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00030105 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,969,597 coins. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Waves Community Token (WCT) is a Waves Platform asset intended to provide a tool for community assessment of crowdfunding campaigns launched on the Waves platform and to incentivize long-term holding by providing an additional income stream for WAVES token holders in the form of regular asset distributions. WCT will be a virtual community organization. It will be launched in several stages based on the technical maturity of the Waves platform. “

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Exrates, YoBit, Cryptomate, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance, Bitcoin Indonesia, Tidex, Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, COSS, Coinrail, Exmo, Kuna and LiteBit.eu. It is not possible to buy Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

