We Are One Seven LLC Invests $1.48 Million in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.11. The stock had a trading volume of 33,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,056. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $63.18.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a $0.0919 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%.

