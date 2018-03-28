We Are One Seven LLC Purchases Shares of 14,984 iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index (BATS:EFV)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index (BATS:EFV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.68. 55,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $6,620.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

