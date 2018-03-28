We Are One Seven LLC Purchases Shares of 11,787 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index (BATS:EFG)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index (BATS:EFG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Torch Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.17. 18,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $3,620.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/we-are-one-seven-llc-purchases-new-position-in-ishares-msci-eafe-growth-index-efg-updated.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.