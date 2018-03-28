18,337 Shares in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,898,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,167,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,093,000 after buying an additional 118,363 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 632,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 59,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,638,000.

PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $46.34. 3,284,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,145. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $49.36.

