WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter worth $865,000. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Allergan by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 35,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allergan by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 501,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,034,000 after buying an additional 357,559 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allergan alerts:

In related news, insider Maria Teresa Hilado acquired 895 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.39 per share, for a total transaction of $149,814.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi acquired 900 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.42 per share, for a total transaction of $129,078.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,095 shares of company stock worth $1,258,081. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGN shares. Wells Fargo set a $245.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $218.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $214.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr lowered Allergan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.73 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.02.

Shares of Allergan stock traded up $4.82 on Wednesday, reaching $165.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. Allergan plc has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $256.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55,803.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.46%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/wealthplan-partners-llc-lowers-stake-in-allergan-plc-agn-updated.html.

About Allergan

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.