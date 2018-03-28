WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF (BMV:VCSH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF (BMV:VCSH) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,021 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.32. 294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1422 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st.

