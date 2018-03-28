Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 41.3% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. UBS raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $3,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,634,508.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $103,647.56, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $101.06 and a 1 year high of $143.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

