Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lookers (LOOK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lookers (LON: LOOK) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2018 – Lookers had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 109 ($1.51) to GBX 130 ($1.80). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Lookers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.80) price target on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Lookers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 150 ($2.07) price target on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Lookers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 145 ($2.00) price target on the stock.

3/5/2018 – Lookers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 146 ($2.02) price target on the stock.

1/25/2018 – Lookers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

LOOK stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 88.40 ($1.22). 354,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,774. The firm has a market cap of $370.18 and a PE ratio of 736.67. Lookers has a one year low of GBX 78.50 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 131.50 ($1.82).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Lookers’s previous dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 160 franchised dealerships representing 33 marques from 102 locations.

