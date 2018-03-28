Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for New Residential Investment (NRZ)

New Residential Investment (NYSE: NRZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/15/2018 – New Residential Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

3/12/2018 – New Residential Investment was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.60 price target on the stock.

3/6/2018 – New Residential Investment was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.60 price target on the stock.

2/28/2018 – New Residential Investment was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $18.60 price target on the stock.

2/22/2018 – New Residential Investment was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $18.60 price target on the stock.

2/13/2018 – New Residential Investment was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2018 – New Residential Investment was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.60 price target on the stock.

2/5/2018 – New Residential Investment was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $18.76 price target on the stock.

2/2/2018 – New Residential Investment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NRZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,920. The firm has a market cap of $5,737.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.97. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $235.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.15 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 63.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, and managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company’s segments include investments in excess mortgage servicing rights (Excess MSRs); investments in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs); investments in servicer advances; investments in real estate securities; investments in residential mortgage loans; investments in consumer loans, and corporate.

