Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

3/16/2018 – Ribbon Communications was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/13/2018 – Ribbon Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/13/2018 – Ribbon Communications was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/12/2018 – Ribbon Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair. They wrote, “We note that the stock has been a victim of a thin float and what we believe is largely machine-driven buying and selling, in the technical range of between $6.50 and $8.50 per share. The stock broke all technical indicators after the last quarter’s results—which, judging by the investor reaction, were perceived as troubling—sending it well below $6.00 per share and its 50-day moving average. We, to the contrary , saw no glaringly surprising issues from the earnings report, and would advocate investors to double down here.””

3/1/2018 – Ribbon Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sonus Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of voice infrastructure products for the new public network. Sonus’ solutions enable service providers to deploy an integrated network capable of carrying both voice and data traffic, and to deliver a range of innovative, new services. The Sonus Open Services Architecture and award-winning Packet Telephony suite cut the time-to-market for competitive new service products, allowing carriers and third-party developers to expand marketshare and build important new revenue streams.(Press Release) “

2/28/2018 – Ribbon Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/5/2018 – Ribbon Communications was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/5/2018 – Ribbon Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 483,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,927. The company has a market capitalization of $535.13, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $517,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Swade sold 13,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $71,852.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

