Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Klondex Mines (KLDX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Klondex Mines (NYSEAMERICAN: KLDX) in the last few weeks:

3/20/2018 – Klondex Mines had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

3/20/2018 – Klondex Mines was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.70 price target on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Klondex Mines was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.00.

3/16/2018 – Klondex Mines had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarus Securities.

3/15/2018 – Klondex Mines was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Klondex Mines was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

2/7/2018 – Klondex Mines was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

KLDX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. 1,556,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,240. The company has a market cap of $249.66, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.29. Klondex Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $5.17.

In other news, insider Mining Parallel Fund Waterton bought 3,143,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,306,078.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 3,513,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,896 in the last three months.

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

