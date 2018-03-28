Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RadNet (RDNT)

RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/23/2018 – RadNet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/23/2018 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/21/2018 – RadNet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2018 – RadNet is now covered by analysts at Raymond James Financial. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2018 – RadNet is now covered by analysts at FIX. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2018 – RadNet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/14/2018 – RadNet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/8/2018 – RadNet was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2018 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

RadNet stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 195,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,390,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. RadNet Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $14.15.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.46 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. analysts expect that RadNet Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Stolper sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $197,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,907.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $128,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,922,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,927 shares of company stock worth $1,405,852. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated directly or indirectly through joint ventures, 305 centers located in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

