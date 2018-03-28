WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.17

Media coverage about WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WellCare Health Plans earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.510289999421 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WCG. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.86.

WellCare Health Plans stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.27. The stock had a trading volume of 567,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. WellCare Health Plans has a 1-year low of $136.83 and a 1-year high of $221.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,540.69, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/wellcare-health-plans-wcg-earns-news-sentiment-score-of-0-17-updated.html.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company. The Company focuses on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs), to families, children, seniors and individuals with medical needs. The Company operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.