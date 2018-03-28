Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 41,207 Shares of Banc of California Inc (BANC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,826 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.61% of Banc of California worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Banc of California by 22.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,287,000 after buying an additional 170,632 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,538,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,773,000 after buying an additional 33,092 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Banc of California by 158.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 22,074 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Banc of California by 46.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 450,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 143,053 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider John A. Bogler bought 20,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $386,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BANC. ValuEngine downgraded Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. FIG Partners downgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray began coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Banc of California Inc has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.02 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. analysts expect that Banc of California Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 72.22%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company is the parent of Banc of California, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates through Commercial Banking; Mortgage Banking, and Corporate/Other segments. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank had 90 California banking locations, including 39 full service branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles Counties.

