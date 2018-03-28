Wells Fargo (WFC) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wells Fargo earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3071576797525 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Wells Fargo stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $51.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,342,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,502,990. The firm has a market cap of $255,057.75, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo has a one year low of $49.27 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 billion. Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Wells Fargo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Wells Fargo’s dividend payout ratio is 38.33%.

Wells Fargo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Vetr raised shares of Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.78 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS set a $63.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.50 price target on shares of Wells Fargo in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

In other Wells Fargo news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $503,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

