Wells Fargo (WFC) Stake Decreased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Capital World Investors raised its position in Wells Fargo by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,753,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,192,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927,679 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Wells Fargo by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,327,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wells Fargo by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,838,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,906 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Wells Fargo by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,894,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 314,755,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,440,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.04 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.78 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

In other Wells Fargo news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81 shares in the company, valued at $4,534.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wells Fargo stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $255,057.75, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 billion. Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Wells Fargo’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Wells Fargo’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

Wells Fargo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

