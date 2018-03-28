WePower Price Up 18.6% This Week (CRYPTO:WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. WePower has a total market cap of $41.20 million and $6.07 million worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WePower token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001294 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WePower has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002766 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00722053 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012664 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00036993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00146599 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00032697 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

WePower Token Profile

WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,424,675 tokens. WePower’s official website is wepower.network. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Token Trading

WePower can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

