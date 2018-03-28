Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Bought by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.8% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 577,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 433,920 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,353.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,587,000 after purchasing an additional 55,942 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,295,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,996,000 after purchasing an additional 473,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,784,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,631,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $97,297.24, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $40.43 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo set a $55.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS raised Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $5,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 52,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $2,889,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,254 shares of company stock valued at $13,085,019. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/westover-capital-advisors-llc-acquires-3888-shares-of-morgan-stanley-ms-updated.html.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.