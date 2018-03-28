Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys 839 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.5% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44.1% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,503,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $662,817,000 after buying an additional 1,072,500 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $201,383,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,660,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.0% in the third quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,173,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $411,204,000 after purchasing an additional 475,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 802,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,355,000 after purchasing an additional 379,703 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.29.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,440. The company has a market cap of $84,246.09, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.74 and a 52-week high of $226.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $511,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $209,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,827 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,672. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys 839 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/westover-capital-advisors-llc-boosts-stake-in-thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo-updated.html.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.