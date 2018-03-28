Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Stake Decreased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,038,000 after buying an additional 426,360 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $12,546,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after purchasing an additional 86,705 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 990.5% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 91,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,759,000 after purchasing an additional 74,118 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.12. The stock had a trading volume of 106,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,911. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $88.19 and a one year high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,049.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.19 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.69%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 17,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.85, for a total transaction of $1,975,752.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,972,972.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $539,294.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 424,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,793,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,741 shares of company stock valued at $37,759,230 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company operates in the design, development, marketing and sale of power solutions for the communications, storage and computing, consumer and industrial markets segment.

