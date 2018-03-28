Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 37,642 Shares of Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf (EEMV)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf (BMV:EEMV) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,642 shares during the period. Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf accounts for 1.3% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 211,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 38,273 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 139,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 31,829 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf by 11,626.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Finally, Hefty Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf in the fourth quarter valued at $910,000.

Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf stock remained flat at $$1,177.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf has a one year low of $980.00 and a one year high of $1,213.06.

