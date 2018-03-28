Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in SINA Corp (SINA)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SINA were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,365,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,631,000 after purchasing an additional 466,731 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in SINA by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in SINA during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SINA by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 144,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 48,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SINA by 590.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 177,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SINA stock traded down $4.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,596. SINA Corp has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $124.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,885.92, a P/E ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.22.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. SINA had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $503.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that SINA Corp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of SINA from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of SINA in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SINA from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SINA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

