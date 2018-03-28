Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,640 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNG. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,873.0% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $65.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $315,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.01. 1,428,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,860.00, a P/E ratio of 2,600.50 and a beta of 1.73. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.36 and a twelve month high of $60.22.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. The company’s revenue was up 205.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere) is an energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas (LNG)-related businesses. The Company operates through two segments: LNG terminal business, and LNG and natural gas marketing business. Its LNG terminal segment consists of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG terminals.

