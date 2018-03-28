Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,150 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $1,395,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.38 per share, with a total value of $101,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,035.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.96. 961,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,637. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $35,076.08, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the largest east of the Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing; Speedway; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at the Company’s seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.

