Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

In other news, SVP Daniel Willson Amidon sold 9,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $491,062.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,908,367.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,178. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDCE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

PDC Energy stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. 300,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,044. The firm has a market cap of $3,423.60, a P/E ratio of 115.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.64. PDC Energy Inc has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $189.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.28 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

