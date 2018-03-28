Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

WY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,633. The stock has a market cap of $26,864.16, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.24%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, VP Jeanne M. Hillman sold 15,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $542,000.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 29,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company is a timber, land and forest products company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or controlled 13.1 million acres of timberlands, primarily in the United States, and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The Company’s segments include Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products.

