White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Invests $301,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $5,487,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,219,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 80,502 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.4% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,301,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,168,000 after purchasing an additional 184,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs set a $19.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

In other General Electric news, insider Alexander Dimitrief acquired 2,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. 22,749,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,439,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. General Electric has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $111,918.41, a PE ratio of -18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

