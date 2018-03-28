Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.11

News articles about Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Whole Foods Market earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.9835986184862 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Whole Foods Market stock remained flat at $$41.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13,450.00, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.82. Whole Foods Market has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Whole Foods Market Company Profile

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in the business of natural and organic foods supermarket. The Company operates approximately 456 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others.

