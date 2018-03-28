Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Wildhorse Resource Development’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.19. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wildhorse Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wildhorse Resource Development.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Wildhorse Resource Development had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $180.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 359.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Shares of WRD stock traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $18.63. 1,132,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,143. Wildhorse Resource Development has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $1,704.73, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,488 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 243.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,593 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 165,626 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000.

Wildhorse Resource Development Company Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploitation, exploration and development of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) resources in the United States. Its assets are characterized by concentrated acreage positions in Southeast Texas and North Louisiana with multiple producing stratigraphic horizons, or stacked pay zones, and single-well rates of return.

