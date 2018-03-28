Analysts Offer Predictions for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2019 Earnings (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.70.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.15. 748,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $42.68 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,343.44, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Williams-Sonoma declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $286.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 97,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $5,310,682.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,104.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 246,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 685,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 353,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter.

WARNING: “Analysts Offer Predictions for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2019 Earnings (WSM)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/william-blair-comments-on-williams-sonoma-inc-s-fy2019-earnings-wsm-updated.html.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.