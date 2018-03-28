Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,101,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550,779 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.80% of Adtalem Global Education worth $172,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

In other news, insider Carlos Filgueiras sold 36,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $1,713,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald L. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $4,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 643,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,175,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,286 shares of company stock valued at $13,851,648. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adtalem Global Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Adtalem Global Education stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,887.27, a P/E ratio of 295.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $337.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc, formerly DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law.

