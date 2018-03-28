William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $204.16 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,008,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 786,461 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of HDFC Bank worth $204,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.24. The company had a trading volume of 262,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,911. The company has a market cap of $84,221.04, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.77.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited (the Bank) is a holding company. The Bank offers a range of banking services covering commercial and investment banking on the wholesale side and transactional/branch banking on the retail side. It also offers financial services. The Bank’s segments include Treasury, Retail banking, Wholesale banking and Other banking business.

