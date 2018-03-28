BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,727,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 664,000 shares during the period. BWX Technologies makes up 1.3% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.76% of BWX Technologies worth $346,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 402.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6,702.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.24% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $430.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.18 million. equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $60,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,692.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $186,350 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of nuclear components and a service provider. The Company’s businesses focus on the design, engineering and manufacture of precision naval nuclear components, reactors and nuclear fuel for the United States Government. Its segments include Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, Nuclear Energy and Other.

