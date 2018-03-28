William Blair Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo set a $82.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $7.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.96. 10,704,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,115. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10,876.35, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $55,943,720.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

