William John Nance Sells 2,895 Shares of InterGroup Corp (INTG) Stock

InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) Director William John Nance sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $69,537.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,848.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William John Nance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 18th, William John Nance sold 2,650 shares of InterGroup stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $66,356.00.

Shares of InterGroup stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039. InterGroup Corp has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $57.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.70 and a beta of -0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InterGroup stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 139.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.96% of InterGroup worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation (InterGroup) is engaged in buying, developing, operating, rehabilitating and disposing of real property of various types and descriptions, and engaged in such other business and investment activities. The Company operates in three segments: Hotel Operations, which is engaged in the operation of the Hilton San Francisco Financial District (the Hotel) and operation of the garage; Real Estate Operations, which is engaged in the operation of its multi-family residential properties, and Investment Transactions, which includes the investment of its cash in marketable securities and other investments.

