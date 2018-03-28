Williams Companies (WMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.69.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) opened at $25.15 on Monday. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21,212.67, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James E. Scheel sold 26,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $888,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $56,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,484.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,995 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Williams Companies (WMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/williams-companies-wmb-stock-rating-lowered-by-sanford-c-bernstein.html.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.