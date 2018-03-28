WisdomTree DEFA High-Yldg Eqty Fd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (DTH)

WisdomTree DEFA High-Yldg Eqty Fd (NYSEARCA:DTH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2084 per share on Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of WisdomTree DEFA High-Yldg Eqty Fd stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.11. 124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,605. WisdomTree DEFA High-Yldg Eqty Fd has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

About WisdomTree DEFA High-Yldg Eqty Fd

WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted Index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree DEFA Index.

